Scorching Phoenix investor day brings warm reviews for Infratil's Longroad Energy

US subsidies help Infratil's renewable energy investments. (Image: Longroad)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Infratil’s Longroad Energy has received glowing reports about its prospects as the United States government pours subsidies and incentives into renewable energy.Infratil has wound back its investments in the New Zealand energy sector – it now just owns 51% of Manawa Energy – but has been expanding internationally as it seeks to tap into the capital flowing into renewables.Longroad was set up in 2016, with Infratil and the NZ Super Fund, each owning a 37.1% stake. It has similar renewable energy vehicles in Europe (Galileo) and...
Nicola Willis is ahead of Grant Robertson in the battle for boardroom credibility.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance Free

Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies

Despite the low representation of Māori in tech, one has found the answer for Sharesies.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Nosier RBNZ regulations to cost insurers more

The Reserve Bank wants a suite of stiffer penalties.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZX50 drops more than 1% as bond yields rise
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 Index dropped by 141.5 points or 1.25% to 11,178.03.

Staff reporters 28 Sep 2023
Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium
Retail

A shortage of the cereal has led the maker to cut off the giant retailer's supply.

Ella Somers 28 Sep 2023
'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%
Markets

The 2024 financial year has also started off softer than expected.

Ella Somers 28 Sep 2023
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Economy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Sep 2023